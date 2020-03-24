Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #573: #USEYOURPOWERSFORGOOD

Come on people! Make that hashtag trend!

Free Dredd! Wait... that just sounds weird. Free Dredd! Wait... that just sounds weird.

A big shout out to all you stay-at-homers! You are using your powers for good, and we wanted to support you this week. Aside from the news on how the comics and other entertainment industries are coping, we put together a list of recommendations for “reading while cocooning!” Don’t worry, most of these are downloadable or may be able to be checked out over the internet from your local library! Want to know more? Just listen!

Books discussed this week!

(Links provided below are for digital comics — we still encourage you to support your local comics shop if you can!)

Featured Links

Stay safe – with your super will power and a few good comics, we can and will get through this!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 3/23/2020
Published 3/24/2020

