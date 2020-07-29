Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #580: Comic-Con@Home After Party
Our commentary, your beverages and salty snacks...
The Fanboys discuss what went right and wrong with Comic-Con@Home! Spoiler: It was mostly right. Also, the Eisner awards, and the latest dates for movies and series coming to you in the coming weeks!
Calendar:
- The Umbrella Academy S2 drops Friday, July 31
- Star Trek Lower Decks Aug 6
- Boys Season 2 Sept 4,
Eisner Picks of the Week
-
Afterlift, by Chip Zdarsky and Jason Loo
-
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell
Free plug: Scener: a movie party plug-in that actually works!
Stay safe out there!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/28/2020
Published 7/29/2020
