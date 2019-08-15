Finally! We Can Share The Furious Gospel Of Johnny Tan

It’s played festivals; it’s won awards. And now… Lon Lopez and Rob Wilson’s stop-motion action-figure Hong Kong cinema-inspired Action Figure Action Movie (A.F.A.M.!) Chapter 3 has been put on YouTube! But you might as well watch it here! “The Furious Gospel of Johnny Tan” will play out for your exploitation cinema pleasure. (No action figures were harmed in the making of this movie.) Lon’s hard at work on the next chapter… but you should enjoy this one as many times as you can.

From the Thanks But No Thanks YouTube channel: