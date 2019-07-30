First Trailer For The Lighthouse

Posted on July 30, 2019

Want to see something really scary? Stay on a remote island alone with Willem Dafoe for a few weeks. Whether frightening or enlightening, either way it would be mind-bending. Admittedly, that’s a glib way to introduce Robert Eggers’ newest film, The Lighthouse. Like his previous, The WitchThe Lighthouse hints at psychological horror, tour de force performances, and perhaps something more.

But for readers of Fanboy Planet, The Lighthouse should also be the chance to look at our next Batman, Robert Pattinson, in a light different than the one in which he sparkled. Let this be where we look at the different colors he can paint with his talent, even though the film is in black and white.

The Lighthouse arrives in theaters October 18, 2019.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

