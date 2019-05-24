Flashback Friday: When Disney Bought Star Wars

Posted on May 24, 2019 by in Movies, Theme Parks, TV // 0 Comments

Next week the madness begins. Disneyland will begin taking visitors to a place set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. When Disney bought Lucasfilm, fans might have idly dreamed that we’d get a Star Wars Land, but it’s still sometimes a little hard to believe it’s happening. Let us take you back to those early days, and when gifted improviser, actor, and writer Sam Bowers had a YouTube series called “Jokes of the Week.” (Trust me — this fresh-faced looking kid is going to be famous one day soon.) He asked me to join him one week and provide commentary over the Disneyfication of Star Wars. It’s funny to look back and see my predictions on how much money I’d be spending. Here it is, the first of an occasional segment he called “Nerd Alerd.”

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes