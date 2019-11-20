Ford And CG Dog Answer The Call of the Wild

One of the last 20th Century Fox films to go into production before the Disney regime took over, The Call of the Wild adapts the famed Jack London novel, changing one key element from past screen incarnations. This time, the pooch is all computer-generated.

Call follows Buck, a big-hearted dog. His blissful domestic life turns upside down when he is uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

From the rookie then the leader on a mail delivery dog sled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell lead the cast, opening February 21, 2020.