Get Set On The Jungle Cruise

Walt Disney Pictures has unveiled the first trailer and poster for the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-led film adaptation of the popular — and the skippers claim “world famous” — Disney theme park attraction Jungle Cruise.

 

The adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition film – which takes heavy inspiration from the cinematic classic The African Queen* though also seems to be channeling 1999’s The Mummy – has Johnson as a charismatic riverboat captain and Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission.

Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, and Èdgar Ramírez co-star in the film opening July 24th next year.

Disney hopes for another Pirates-like franchise with Jungle Cruise, while I’m still waiting for the Guillermo Del Toro and Ryan Gosling Haunted Mansion  movie.

