How Do You Spank A Superhero?

This trailer, and this TV series coming to Amazon Prime July 26, is not safe for work. Nor is it safe for children. But then, neither is the comic book it’s based on, created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Controversial at the time for being originally published by DC, it ended up at Dynamite Entertainment when DC publisher Paul Levitz said it was both a good book but not one that DC should be publishing. (They should have learned from this experience, as it’s happened again.)

The Boys posits a world in which superheroes have great publicists and no moral compass. So a team of tough mercenaries needs to exist to take them out when they cross the line — as they often do. Starring Karl Urban as the Butcher (perfectly cast), the TV series looks to be faithful enough, and if it is, it’s not for the squeamish. Enjoy, and don’t say we didn’t warn you.