IDW Opens The Door To The Haunted Mansion
Welcome, Foolish Mortals. With enough time having passed from Marvel’s Disney Kingdom comics line to have faded into memory, it looks like IDW is picking up the reins and starting a new line of graphic novels based on popular Disney attractions. Marvel did a take on the Haunted Mansion, but it didn’t quite resonate. It will be interesting to see what the San Diego-based publisher will do with the property.
Marvel focused more on the original notes and ideas for the attraction, centering on a more noble version of the Bride than appears at Disneyland now, bedeviled by an evil sea captain. From the publicity art, it looks like writer Sina Grace and artist Egle Barolini will be tackling more of what has made Gracey Mansion truly iconic.
It also makes sense to just do it as a done in one graphic novel, similar to what Disney’s Hyperion Press had done with Space Mountain. (Though to be fair — SLG’s version, using “alternative” artists to tell short stories about each of the 999 ghosts, was a really cool idea.) Head down to your comics shop and order it. Look alive…
From IDW:
This September, IDW proudly welcomes “foolish mortals” of all ages to the Haunted Mansion Original Graphic Novel, a brand-new illustrated journey through the home of grim, grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises.
Written by Sina Grace (Iceman) with art by Egle Bartolini (Disney Princess Comics), this 72-page softcover brings ghoulish delights not only to middle grade readers (the 8-12 age range), but to each of our inner children as it revisits all our favorite happy haunts—the ghost host, Madame Leota, the singing busts, the hitchhiking ghosts, and many more!
Sina Grace says, “As someone who solemnly swears to have boarded a Doombuggy every Disneyland visit, I am utterly thrilled to join the 999 happy haunts with a story full of laughs, gasps, and a few surprises! The Haunted Mansion is one of the most iconic attractions in all of Disneyland, and I am so honored to be writing a tale commemorating its historic 50th anniversary.”
The Haunted Mansion Original Graphic Novel is now available for pre-order via online booksellers and comic book specialty retailers. Visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.
The Haunted Mansion OGN
by Sina Grace & Egle Bartolini
ISBN: 978-1-68405-607-1
$9.99 (US)
72-page, full color squarebound softcover, 6″ x 9″