Join the Real Life Justice League At C2E2

Our podcast mantra — and for life — is “use your powers for good.” Actor/activist Chase Masterson takes that to the next level, inspiring fans, reaching out to people who can themselves inspire, and doing what she can to make this world a better place. This weekend at C2E2 in Chicago, you can see for yourself as her organization, the Pop Culture Hero Coalition, hosts a panel that will include an interesting first-time participant, Mike Strautmanis of the Obama Foundation. This is the first time a member of a Presidential Foundation has spoken at a pop culture convention, though we’ve long known Barack Obama is one of us. Strautmanis will be joined by John Barrowman, MBE, (Arrow, Torchwood, Doctor Who), and many others.

They will discuss their experiences with justice, fighting bullying, and ways that people can reach out and help do some good.

From the Pop Culture Hero Coalition: