Mark Hamill. King Kong. Country Western Singing.

Just when you thought you knew everything Mark Hamill could do, he shows another facet. For Darren Criss’ Quibi series Royalties, Hamill guests as country western star Philip Combs, to whom Criss’ character wants to sell a song. While not family friendly, the resulting music video serves as an inspirational anthem for us all. Criss released it on YouTube today, and… it must be experienced.

Please enjoy Mark Hamill as Philip Combs singing “Mighty as Kong,” which, if there’s any justice, will become a mighty hit.

The series sounds funny to me. I’m hoping that Quibi programming shows up on DVD or other streaming services, because there’s some quality stuff there, but I need a big screen.

