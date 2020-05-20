Matinee Heroes Presents CastOFF! Mad Max: Fury Road

Posted on May 20, 2020 by in Games, Movies, Podcast // 0 Comments

If you could recast a favorite movie with any actor from any time in film history, who would you choose? That’s the premise behind a segment in the popular podcast Matinee Heroes, which co-host Craig Price has turned into a streaming “game show.” The prize is fortune and glory, but the choices and conversation are the real fun.

Craig has invited me on to the podcast twice (one Patreon episode and one upcoming), and invited me to compete with Rob Ervin, host of The Clubhouse podcast. We had a daunting task before us — to reimagine Mad Max: Fury Road. We livestreamed on Tuesday night (5/19/2020), but it’s available now, so please enjoy. And if you like it, watch the previous episodes on YouTube and subscribe to their channel.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

