Matinee Heroes Presents CastOFF! Mad Max: Fury Road

If you could recast a favorite movie with any actor from any time in film history, who would you choose? That’s the premise behind a segment in the popular podcast Matinee Heroes, which co-host Craig Price has turned into a streaming “game show.” The prize is fortune and glory, but the choices and conversation are the real fun.

Craig has invited me on to the podcast twice (one Patreon episode and one upcoming), and invited me to compete with Rob Ervin, host of The Clubhouse podcast. We had a daunting task before us — to reimagine Mad Max: Fury Road. We livestreamed on Tuesday night (5/19/2020), but it’s available now, so please enjoy. And if you like it, watch the previous episodes on YouTube and subscribe to their channel.