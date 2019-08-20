Matrix 4 Set At Warner Bros

There have been stirrings, and now it’s official – a fourth Matrix film is on the way from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures.

Three key talents – stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss along with co-writer/co-director Lana Wachowski – are all returning. Reeves and Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively, while Lana will be directing solo this time out while co-writing the script with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell.

Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement on Tuesday, saying in a statement: “We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana. Lana is a true visionary – a singular and original creative filmmaker – and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Wachowski said, “Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

Wachowski is also producing with Grant Hill. Shooting aims to begin in early 2020. The three previous films earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office – all three were written and directed by Lana and her sister, Lilly, and starred Reeves and Moss. The Matrix, the first film, is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer, getting a special re-release at select AMC locations starting at the end of August.