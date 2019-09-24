More Magic In New Frozen 2 Trailer

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad all return on November 22, joined by the additions of Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck direct while Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez return for the music.