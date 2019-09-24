More Magic In New Frozen 2 Trailer

Posted on September 24, 2019 by in Movies // 0 Comments

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad all return on November 22, joined by the additions of Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck direct while Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez return for the music.

Facebooktwitter
About Mac Williams
Mac is freelance writer/dramaturg. In addition to fanboy planet, he also covers high school sports for Prep2Prep. As a dramaturg he has worked with such theatre companies as City Lights Theatre Company, San Jose Stage, San Jose Repertory Theatre & Berkeley Repertory Theatre. He also coaches Boy's Varsity Soccer and helps out in the Performing Arts Department of Archbishop Mitty High School. Proud Disneyland Pass Holder & D23 Member.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes