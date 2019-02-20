Ms. Tree Returns To Hard Case Crime

Trenchcoat. Check. Handy with a .45. Check. Subverting tropes of hard-boiled crime fiction. Check.

That’s maybe too recursive a description of one of the best crime comics to have come out of the 1980s — Max Allan Collins and Terry Beatty’s Ms. Tree. When her private investigator husband was killed, Michael Tree took over his practice, and turned out to be better at it than he had ever been. And that was just the start of a long run that jumped around publishers, including DC Comics, and launched the career of one of our best living crime fiction writers.

Ms. Tree has been out of print for a while, but Titan Comics and their Hard Case Crime imprint is collecting it all, and if you haven’t read it, you’re in for a treat. If you have read it, you’re in for a treat collected all in one place so you don’t have to dig out your back issues.

