Netflix Comes From The Cold With Polar

We’ll say it again — graphic novels have a lot more to offer studios than just superheroes. And if you think Netflix is quaking at the loss of Marvel’s Defenders, you haven’t noticed all the other graphic resources they have in their stable. Case in point — what looks like a pretty good espionage thriller based on a graphic novel from Dark Horse. The movie, starring Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens, is called Polar,taken from Victor Santos’ Polar: Came from the Cold.

Alongside the upcoming The Umbrella Academy, Dark Horse is becoming a good development house for Netflix. The streaming service has a few other comics they’re looking at — good comics — so even when Warner and Disney streaming services get competitive, Netflix won’t have to worry.

Check out Polar — described thus by Netflix:

Directed by renowned Swedish director and drummer Jonas Åkerlund with the screenplay written by Jayson Rothwell (Silent Night), Polar is based upon the Dark Horse action noir graphic novel

Polar: Came From the Cold by Victor Santos. The world’s top assassin, Duncan Vizla, aka The Black Kaiser, is settling into retirement when his former employer marks him as a liability to the firm. Against his will, he finds himself back in the game going head to head with an army of younger, faster, ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to have him silenced.

I’m in just because Mikkelsen gets called “the Black Kaiser.”