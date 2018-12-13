Netflix Opens The Umbrella Academy

Posted on December 13, 2018

Though we regret the loss of Daredevil and the other Marvel series on Netflix, don’t cry for the streaming service. This week they released a trailer that proves that if you want excellent sci-fi/superhero shows, there are many publishers to draw from other than Marvel. Maybe you consider it a dark horse choice, but The Umbrella Academy, based on the graphic novel series bythe graphic novel series Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, is coming in February, and it looks good.

Starring Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, and John Magaro, the series focuses on an adopted family. Children born with superpowers — and one perhaps not — are adopted by a man called The Monocle (Feore), who raises them to be heroes and fight the sort of evils that really only Gerard Way could imagine.

It’s a strong cast in a strong concept, and even if there will be the inevitable changes from the graphic novel, it’s still bound to be excellent. The Umbrella Academy will be available on February 15, 2019.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

