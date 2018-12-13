Netflix Opens The Umbrella Academy

Though we regret the loss of Daredevil and the other Marvel series on Netflix, don’t cry for the streaming service. This week they released a trailer that proves that if you want excellent sci-fi/superhero shows, there are many publishers to draw from other than Marvel. Maybe you consider it a dark horse choice, but The Umbrella Academy, based on the graphic novel series bythe graphic novel series Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, is coming in February, and it looks good.

Starring Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, and John Magaro, the series focuses on an adopted family. Children born with superpowers — and one perhaps not — are adopted by a man called The Monocle (Feore), who raises them to be heroes and fight the sort of evils that really only Gerard Way could imagine.

It’s a strong cast in a strong concept, and even if there will be the inevitable changes from the graphic novel, it’s still bound to be excellent. The Umbrella Academy will be available on February 15, 2019.