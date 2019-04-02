Netflix Renews The Umbrella Academy!

Finally! Why did Netflix drag its feet on this? The Umbrella Academy didn’t just make a huge impact for the streaming service, but Dark Horse Comics couldn’t keep the trades in stock — and they overprinted! Even AMAZON sold out! First, check out the announcement:

And now, here’s what we actually know thanks to Dark Horse. It’s getting a second season. The adult cast will return — Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher (okay, sort of adult), and Justin Min. In what seems like a rarity these days, the showrunner that made it work the first time around is still there! Steve Blackman returns as Showrunner and Executive Producer. He’ll be joined on the Executive Producer team by Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson (founder of Dark Horse Comics), Keith Goldberg, and, of course, the original book’s creators, Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

The plans for season two include 10 one-hour episodes, produced by Universal Content Productions (UCP) for Netflix. As we have mentioned elsewhere, UCP has a lot of Dark Horse content in the pipeline.

Production will begin this summer in Toronto, Canada, so we probably won’t be seeing Season Two until 2020. But that’s okay. It just means you have time to binge the first season again — 2, 3, or 20 times.