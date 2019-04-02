Netflix Renews The Umbrella Academy!

Posted on April 2, 2019 by in Comics, TV // 0 Comments

Finally! Why did Netflix drag its feet on this? The Umbrella Academy didn’t just make a huge impact for the streaming service, but Dark Horse Comics couldn’t keep the trades in stock — and they overprinted! Even AMAZON sold out! First, check out the announcement:

View this post on Instagram

Hello. Season 2. Goodbye.

A post shared by The Umbrella Academy (@umbrellaacad) on

And now, here’s what we actually know thanks to Dark Horse. It’s getting a second season. The adult cast will return — Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher (okay, sort of adult), and Justin Min. In what seems like a rarity these days, the showrunner that made it work the first time around is still there! Steve Blackman returns as Showrunner and Executive Producer. He’ll be joined on the Executive Producer team by Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson (founder of Dark Horse Comics), Keith Goldberg, and, of course, the original book’s creators, Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

The plans for season two include 10 one-hour episodes, produced by Universal Content Productions (UCP) for Netflix. As we have mentioned elsewhere, UCP has a lot of Dark Horse content in the pipeline.

Production will begin this summer in Toronto, Canada, so we probably won’t be seeing Season Two until 2020. But that’s okay. It just means you have time to binge the first season again — 2, 3, or 20 times.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes