New Team Makes Ms. Marvel Magnificent!

As I mentioned on this week’s podcast, any writer who could make me care about Black Bolt is a danged good writer. So the news today that Eisner Award-winning and Hugo-nominated writer Saladin Ahmed will be taking over Ms. Marvel is mixed — G. Willow Wilson has carried Kamala Khan through some great stories, and it’s hard to see her go. But Ahmed working with Minkyu Jung — it’s a new (and thankfully clear) era for Ms. Marvel, and for those waiting for the trades, a clean restart as the book gets relaunched and retitled The Magnificent Ms. Marvel.

I’m for it in this case — dividing runs by creators, but also by title changes so that retailers and helpful fans alike can guide new readers to great starting points. And I have no doubt this will be a magnificent starting point.

So when’s the movie?

From Marvel: