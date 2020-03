To keep Rick and Morty fans excited during the wait for the second half of its season, a new six-minute short film has been released re-imagining it as a straight up samurai tale. Added bonus, it’s all in Japanese.

Studio Deen created it, the studio behind anime such as the Junji Ito Collection and Ranma 1/2. Kaichi Sato writes and directs, with Yohei Tadano and Keisuke Chiba providing voices.