Star Wars: The Clone Wars Final Season Trailer

The all-new final season of the animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” starts streaming February 21st on Disney+ and today the official “Star Wars” account has released a trailer and poster.

Twelve all-new episodes on Disney+ begin Friday, February 21st with Dave Filoni back in charge. The story lines continue events leading to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The series stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul.