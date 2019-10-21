Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Final Trailer

I almost don’t want to type anything. Because I can’t say anything. This is a trailer about saying good-bye, and making this story truly resonate as myth. Star Wars changed my life — for better or worse, it changed my life. And there will be many other things calling themselves Star Wars, but they are not this Skywalker Saga. I will enjoy those other things; I will. But they’re not… this.

And the last voice to speak… dammit, Disney, you’re cutting some onions near me and I’d like you to stop, please.