It’s a special health and beauty episode as Demonic Dan (Dan Burt) welcomes YouTube star Rclbeauty101 (Rachel Levin) to watch The Neon Demon and help treat himself better. Gabe (Gabe Sanchez) also brings in a new sponsor for the show, but that’s not what makes Rachel and her boyfriend Tyler (Tyler Regan) uncomfortable.

On the plus side, I did just learn a new use for my toothbrush.