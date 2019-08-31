The Next Door Horror: Not Just Another Stunt

Posted on August 31, 2019 by in Interviews, TV // 0 Comments

She’s been in Us, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and much more. Is appearing on The Next Door Horror the biggest risk of all?

Stuntwoman Keisha Tucker sits down with Demonic Dan (Dan Burt) and Gabe (Gabe Sanchez) for their first ever real interview — blurring their fictional lives with that of a working Hollywood professional. They don’t watch a movie this week; they just talk about movies.

It’s a new step forward in the evolution of The Next Door Horror. Let us know what you think, and by all means, watch the full interview here as well:

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

