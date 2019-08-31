The Next Door Horror: Not Just Another Stunt

She’s been in Us, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and much more. Is appearing on The Next Door Horror the biggest risk of all?

Stuntwoman Keisha Tucker sits down with Demonic Dan (Dan Burt) and Gabe (Gabe Sanchez) for their first ever real interview — blurring their fictional lives with that of a working Hollywood professional. They don’t watch a movie this week; they just talk about movies.

It’s a new step forward in the evolution of The Next Door Horror. Let us know what you think, and by all means, watch the full interview here as well: