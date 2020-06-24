The Poison Ivy Short Film Origin Story

A video conversation with filmmakers Leah McKendrick and Mariah Owen

Posted on June 24, 2020 by in Comics, Interviews, Movies // 0 Comments

Leah McKendrick and Mariah Owen collaborated on a feature film, then came together again to do a short. Creating a new (and intense) origin for the DC villain/hero Poison Ivy, “Pamela & Ivy: The Poison Ivy Origin Story” features McKendrick as the adult Pamela and Ivy, though the focus and weight of the film rests on young Aria Lyric Leabu. The actress holds her own facing an intense Eric Roberts.

Leah and Mariah joined me for a conversation about how they started working together, creating this cool short, and why Leah is going back to the year 1959 next…

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes