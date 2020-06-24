The Poison Ivy Short Film Origin Story

Leah McKendrick and Mariah Owen collaborated on a feature film, then came together again to do a short. Creating a new (and intense) origin for the DC villain/hero Poison Ivy, “Pamela & Ivy: The Poison Ivy Origin Story” features McKendrick as the adult Pamela and Ivy, though the focus and weight of the film rests on young Aria Lyric Leabu. The actress holds her own facing an intense Eric Roberts.

Leah and Mariah joined me for a conversation about how they started working together, creating this cool short, and why Leah is going back to the year 1959 next…