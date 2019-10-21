The Valiant Universe Gets Bloodshot

The Valiant Era begins. Gritty, violent, and playing out somewhat closely to Valiant’s relaunch of Bloodshot from a few years ago, Sony launches the trailer for Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel. A soldier rendered nigh immortal though not quite invulnerable by nanites, the character is one perfectly suited for Diesel. There are other actors in there, too, but this will be Diesel’s franchise all the way. (And Sony was at least at one time planning a full franchise — Bloodshot should pave the way for Harbinger, and then other Valiant properties.)

Watch, but if you’re at work, know there’s more than one blood shot in this trailer for Bloodshot.

Valiant’s description:

Bloodshot is virtually unkillable after an operation fills his veins with billions of advanced nanites, but will the manipulated man be able to discover the truth about his life, or will his true past remain a mystery to him forever?

Starring Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Guy Pearce, Toby Kebbell and Lamorne Morris.