Valiant Resets Bloodshot At Diesel Strength!

Blood coursing with nanites that have changed him utterly, a super-powered soldier struggles to regain his identity, his independence, and his sense of right. He’s Bloodshot, and the Valiant Entertainment comic book hero has Vin Diesel changing his tune from “I am Groot!” to “I am Bloodshot!”

To celebrate and wisely capitalize on the upcoming Sony Pictures adaptation, Valiant has brought a strong creative team onboard to create a series that will acknowledge the comics that have come before and give new readers a taste of why Sony wanted to make a movie.

Bloodshot: Locked and Loaded will hit stores in September, but to give you a taste of the taste, Valiant will also be releasing a one-shot “first chapter” as part of Free Comic Book Day on May 4, 2019. That should get everybody revved up for Bloodshot in theaters in 2020.

From Valiant: