Welcome To The Haunted Mansion Cruise

Posted on September 13, 2019 by in Theme Parks // 0 Comments

As mash-ups go, this video released by D23 this week takes the (haunted wedding) cake. Skippers Jen and Nik from the World Famous Jungle Cruise switch attractions for a few minutes and take guests through the Haunted Mansion. It’s to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Derek McCaw’s favorite ride in Anaheim, but these two should be given a shot at touring other attractions — Pirates of the Caribbean, perhaps? Ten seconds on the Mad Tea Party?

A couple of the jokes carry over from the Jungle Cruise, and really, what makes the video stand out is that their patter is actually 100% audible rather than crackling and fuzzy over a boat p.a. system. But their timing just kills.

