When Lobo Visits Krypton

Like all of DC’s “backstory” TV series, Krypton packs in as many logical Superman villains as it can, though it’s set at least two generations before Superman exists, and on an alien planet. June 12 will see the second season debut on Syfy, showing a Krypton with a time-traveling General Zod (Colin Salmon), Doomsday, and a Brainiac (Blake Ritson) of dubious alliances. Then there’s Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos), both from Earth and from “our” present day, literally racing against time to make sure Kal-El is born and sent to Earth.

Since that would still involve the destruction of Krypton, it’s a hard pill for Kal’s hot young grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) to swallow. And Season 2 also brings in the Last Czarnian, Lobo (Emmet J. Scanlan), making his official live-action debut.

The new trailer is below; if you need to catch up on Season 1, it launches on DC Universe soon.