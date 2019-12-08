Wonder Woman 1984 Teases Today!

Posted on December 8, 2019 by in Movies // 0 Comments

Let us have no doubt — the more things change, the more they stay the same. Our culture wants all its dreams to come true. Some of our dreams are material, some are spiritual. And when we need someone to get us out from under, we need Wonder Woman. Director Patty Jenkins gets it — and so does Gal Gadot.

WarnerMedia debuted the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 today, and it plays loosely with what we thought was canon — if there is a canon to what was once the DC Extended Universe. For now, know it just is, and at least it seems to be acknowledging that Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) died in 1917, but is somehow back. He could be an illusion created by Max Lord (Pedro Pascal), or it could be the gods smiling upon Diana (Gadot). I don’t care. I just want to see this film, opening June 5, 2020.

 

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

