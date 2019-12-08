Wonder Woman 1984 Teases Today!

Let us have no doubt — the more things change, the more they stay the same. Our culture wants all its dreams to come true. Some of our dreams are material, some are spiritual. And when we need someone to get us out from under, we need Wonder Woman. Director Patty Jenkins gets it — and so does Gal Gadot.

WarnerMedia debuted the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 today, and it plays loosely with what we thought was canon — if there is a canon to what was once the DC Extended Universe. For now, know it just is, and at least it seems to be acknowledging that Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) died in 1917, but is somehow back. He could be an illusion created by Max Lord (Pedro Pascal), or it could be the gods smiling upon Diana (Gadot). I don’t care. I just want to see this film, opening June 5, 2020.