WonderCon 2019: Happy 80th Birthday, Batman!

A big cake getting wheeled out to celebrate the birthday of the bat… it seems like the plot of a Batman 66 episode, definitely something Cesar Romero’s Joker would do. On Saturday at WonderCon 2019, the cake celebrating the Caped Crusader was 100% sincere, and a fun button to why fans had gathered. Even after all these decades, the Batman looms large in our culture, and this year marks the 80th anniversary of his first appearance in Detective Comics #27.

To honor the creation of artist Bob Kane with writer Bill Finger, several actors from various incarnations of Batman gathered. Gotham’s Bruce Wayne, David Mazouz, joined Kevin Conroy (Batman: the everything but live-action), Diedrich Bader (Batman: the Brave and the Bold), Lee Meriwether (Catwoman in the 1966 Batman movie), and Roger Craig Smith (Batman: Arkham Knight) to share memories of what Batman has meant to them.

Is there a 20th century literary creation that casts a longer shadow? Even now Warner Bros. is trying to reignite the movie franchise (no DC character has had more live-action appearances in cinema), and you can argue that there’s nowhere in the world people don’t know Batman. So it also makes sense that Comic-Con International announced Batman as the inaugural inductee into their “Character Hall of Fame.” Superman might have appeared in comics first, but it’s Batman — with all his troubled humanity yet indomitable will — that for all intents and purposes defines comics to the majority of people.

Of course, the celebration will not just be limited to one day at WonderCon — we’ve got nine months (at least) of events happening. Details below in the press release from DC: