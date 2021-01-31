Actor Shawn Patrick Boyd Creates A New Role: Graphic Novelist

Actor/writer/producer Shawn Patrick Boyd guested on the podcast last year with writer/director Charlie Griak to talk about their film Nina of the Woods, available now for digital download. Shawn returns to talk about his latest project: a 4-part graphic story called Winona Forever, a kids’ adventure combining Catholic mysticism, secret societies, and his own boyhood growing up in Minnesota in the 1980s. The Kickstarter campaign launches Monday, February 1, 2021 , and the book is a solid debut from a first-time comics writer who counts Jeff Lemire and Craig Thompson as major influences. Watch the video, let us know what you think, and kickstart this book!

