You think you’re bored? Imagine being a possessed doll stuck in a production company’s offices for all these months. Three New Line Cinema employees took some time out from an “equipment pick-up day” in late July to make a record of Annabelle’s doings while everybody has been away. Shot on an iPhone with social distancing in practice while the third employee directed by FaceTime (or did Annabelle do it herself?), this is further proof creativity doesn’t have to stop just because daily office routine has.

Annabelle in Quarantine helps promote Annabelle Comes Home, currently streaming on HBO MAX, of course. The doll is currently scheduled to return to theaters in Annabelle: The Devil Made Me Do It on June 4, 2021. But really, I just want to see more of these short adventures.

Did you know August 2 is National Doll Day? Is there a separate National Creepy Doll Day?