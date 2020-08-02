Annabelle In Quarantine

Posted on August 2, 2020 by in Movies // 0 Comments

You think you’re bored? Imagine being a possessed doll stuck in a production company’s offices for all these months. Three New Line Cinema employees took some time out from an “equipment pick-up day” in late July to make a record of Annabelle’s doings while everybody has been away. Shot on an iPhone with social distancing in practice while the third employee directed by FaceTime (or did Annabelle do it herself?), this is further proof creativity doesn’t have to stop just because daily office routine has.

Annabelle in Quarantine helps promote Annabelle Comes Home, currently streaming on HBO MAX, of course. The doll is currently scheduled to return to theaters in Annabelle: The Devil Made Me Do It on June 4, 2021. But really, I just want to see more of these short adventures.

Did you know August 2 is National Doll Day? Is there a separate National Creepy Doll Day?

 

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes