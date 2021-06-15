Introducing A New Masked Movie Monster With Bill Posley

In filmmaker Bill Posley’s words, “Black people have been the first ones dying in horror films for long enough.” And so he raised the money to create the first cinematic black masked serial killer… Bitch Ass. The feature was shot in the early months of 2021, with Posley turning to Indiegogo this month to raise funds to finish post-production. And fandroids, Posley’s talent is worth it. I first met Bill at Cinequest when he and his partner Honora Talbott presented their short “We Know Where You Live.” Last night Bill sat down to talk about his first horror feature, Bitch Ass, its inspiration, and what’s coming next for his thought-provoking and hilarious one-man show “The Day I Became Black.” Enjoy — and back Bitch Ass.