Binge Trese On Netflix Then Binge The Comic!

I’ve already raved about Trese by Budjette Tan and KaJo Baldisimo, It was an unexpected delight of getting caught up in a supernatural murder mystery that introduced me to an unfamiliar world mythology. Granted, Mike Wellman of Atomic Basement Comics in Long Beach had raved about it, prompting me to pick it up at Earth-2 Comics in Sherman Oaks. But it was everything Mike said it was and more. Plus the anime debuts tomorrow, June 11, on Netflix. If you can’t wait, Netflix released the opening scene online (in English; Trese will be available in both English and Tagalog). Directed by animation legend Jay Oliva, the anime stars Shay Mitchell as Alexandra Trese.

Once you watch it, you’ll have a taste for it. Luckily, Ablaze Publishing has gone back to press with the first graphic novel, currently sold out at Diamond. That’s so you can pick that up alongside the imminent Volume 2 — and just to completely tease fans, they released a cover image for Volume 3.

Get to your local comics shop and ask for these books by name — you’ll be rewarded with quality comics!

If you can’t get them there, please feel free to use the links below. We are affiliated with Bookshop.org and Amazon, so any purchase you make through these links may generate revenue for Fanboy Planet.

Trese, Volume 2

Trese, Volume 3