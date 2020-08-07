BOOM! Adapts Slaughterhouse-Five

Kurt Vonnegut’s science fiction anti-war novel feels like it was an instant classic. By the time I understood what science fiction was, I knew Slaughterhouse-Five was a famous example, so famous people who claimed not to like science fiction liked it. Loosely inspired by Vonnegut’s own experiences in World War II, the novel focuses on Billy Pilgrim, a hapless man chosen by aliens to be a representative of our species. Through that association, he travels through time and space, and through Vonnegut’s running themes. And now, it’s coming to comics, and I look forward to the adaptation. And that’s all I can say about it. Check out the art for yourself.

BOOM! Studios today revealed a first look at a brand new graphic novel, SLAUGHTERHOUSE-FIVE. An American classic and one of the world’s seminal anti-war novels, Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse-Five is faithfully presented in graphic novel form for the first time by Eisner Award-winning writer Ryan North (How to Invent Everything: A Survival Guide for the Stranded Time Traveler) and Eisner Award-nominated artist Albert Monteys (Universe!), available in stores September 2020.

Listen: Billy Pilgrim has…

…read Kilgore Trout

…opened a successful optometry business

…built a loving family

…witnessed the firebombing of Dresden

…traveled to the planet Tralfamadore

…met Kurt Vonnegut

…come unstuck in time.

Billy Pilgrim’s journey is at once a farcical look at the horror and tragedy of war where children are placed on the frontlines and die (so it goes), and a moving examination of what it means to be fallibly human.

Kurt Vonnegut’s black humor, satiric voice, and incomparable imagination first captured America’s attention in The Sirens of Titan in 1959, and established him as “a true artist” (The New York Times) with Cat’s Cradle in 1963. He was, as Graham Greene declared, “one of the best living American writers.” Kurt Vonnegut died in 2007.

