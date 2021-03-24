Cinequest 2021: Joel Souza, The Man Driving Crown Vic

A successful screenwriter working from Fremont, California, Joel Souza turned feature film director last year with Crown Vic, a gritty cop drama covering one night in a squad car. It’s taut, gripping, and thought-provoking. And though it’s been in theaters and on demand for the past few months, it would have made a triumphant evening at the California Theater at Cinequest if not for the pandemic. Still, Souza and his producing partners — including Alec Baldwin — presented a virtual Q&A through the Cinequest Cinejoy platform. The next evening, the writer/director sat down with me to talk about the film, working with Thomas Jane, and what’s next for this genre-hopping creator.
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.