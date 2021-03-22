Cinequest 2021: Talking Existence With hazart

Can you convince an AI to believe in an afterlife? That’s one of the intriguing questions posed by the writing/directing duo hazart in their new film A Hard Problem, making its world premiere at Cinequest. With their lead actor John Bertchtold, they joined me via the magic of Zoom to talk about their film, and what it’s like to be a creative collective. Caution: there may be spoilers within our conversation.

A Hard Problem streams March 20 through March 30 at Cinequest. Tickets are available through creatics.com/cinejoy/ for $3.99.