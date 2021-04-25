Comics Creator Takes On The Fanboy, The Falcon, And The Winter Soldier

For weeks, National Press Comics co-founder Jaimel Hemphill commented on Facebook about the social impact of each episode of Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And his guesses were almost all right. So this veteran comics creator agreed to join me on a live stream about the impact of this Marvel Studios series, its origins in comics, and where it might go next. Of course, we also talk about Jaimel’s work and what’s next for NPC.

You can read Truth: Red White and Black on Kindle and Comixology. You can also start on Jaimel’s work here.

