DC FanDome Returns October 16

Just over a year ago, the powers that be above DC realized they could create an online convention celebrating their assets. And in many ways, it was good. Whether we’re seeing the demise of the major conventions as a necessary publicity outlet or not, virtual events like this are here to stay. DC FanDome returns to the internet October 16, and this time it won’t be quite so proprietary, as they learned from problems last year — it will stream on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter so that the maximum amount of fans can watch. (And participate, if you count buying limited edition merchandise as participation, which, let’s face it, many do.)

DC FanDome 2020 featured glimpses of The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, and concept art for The Flash. Games were announced, and Dwayne Johnson threatened us all that the balance of power in the DC Universe was about to change. So look for more of that, along with deeper looks into Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Black Adam. Oh, yeah, there will be comics and stuff specifically for kids, too. And the best part of all? We still don’t have to leave the house.

From DC:

Warner Bros. Pictures will showcase six highly anticipated titles with an exclusive new trailer for The Batman , new content from DC League of Super-Pets , a first look at Black Adam , a sneak peek at The Flash , and behind the scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods .

Warner Bros. Television will offer a look at new seasons of Batwoman , The Flash , Superman & Lois , and Sweet Tooth ; a farewell tribute to Supergirl as it approaches its epic conclusion after six seasons; a celebration of 100 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow ; a first look at forthcoming new drama Naomi ; and a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of DC’s Stargirl .

Warner Bros. Games will feature new reveals from the highly anticipated Gotham Knights, developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League , developed by Rocksteady Studios.

DC publishing will honor the legacy of one of the world’s greatest Super Heroes and icon of truth and equality, Wonder Woman , with a showcase of three upcoming books. DC explores her history with the DC Black Label miniseries Wonder Woman Historia , expands the Amazon mythos with Nubia and the Amazons , and honors the inspiration she has provided to women around the world with the original graphic novel Wonderful Women of the World . Additionally, DC will share details about the next installment of the epic, universe-spanning Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, and fans can also expect to hear more about the upcoming Batman: Fear State , the new six-issue Black Manta series, the return of the Milestone Universe , and much more.

HBO Max will unveil an exclusive look at the upcoming series Peacemaker and limited event series DMZ . The streamer is also debuting more surprises and sneak peeks from new series as well as returning favorites such as Titans and Doom Patrol . All four series hail from Warner Bros. Television .

Warner Bros. Animation will feature a look at the upcoming limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis ; provide a sneak peek at season three of the adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn and share what’s in store for #HarlIvy ; deliver a very early look at the next animated chapter of the Dark Knight in the all-new upcoming series Batman: Caped Crusader ; and give fans a preview of Young Justice: Phantoms (warning: there will be spoilers!).

Warner Bros Home Entertainment will preview two upcoming original DC Animated Films: a sneak peek at Superman and the rest of the Justice League in Injustice, an all-new animated movie inspired by the popular games and comic, as well as the premiere of the trailer for the all-new animated heist movie Catwoman: Hunted. Both movies are produced in association with Warner Bros. Animation.