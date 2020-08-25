DC Fandome: Suicide Squad Has To Kill The Justice League

Posted on August 25, 2020 by in Games // 0 Comments

image from Warner Bros and Rocksteady Studios

For months, the rumor was that Rocksteady Studios was working on a Superman game. At DC Fandome, that game was officially announced, and it’s not Superman, though the Last Son of Krypton is in it. Better or worse, that supporting role is because right now the DC character rivaling Batman in popularity isn’t Superman or the Joker. It’s Harley Quinn (voiced once again by Tara Strong). With her next big screen appearance being in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, WarnerMedia knows (or thinks it knows) that’s where the money is.

image from WarnerMedia and Rocksteady Studios

And so… Superman is evil. Or possessed. Or both. Possibly by Brainiac. To some extent, we may be in a story line similar to Injustice 2: Gods Among Us, but with more of an RPG feel instead of combat. (Not that there was anything wrong with that combat.) See for yourself in this introductory short. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is currently scheduled to hit next gen game systems in 2022.

 

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes