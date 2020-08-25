DC Fandome: Suicide Squad Has To Kill The Justice League

For months, the rumor was that Rocksteady Studios was working on a Superman game. At DC Fandome, that game was officially announced, and it’s not Superman, though the Last Son of Krypton is in it. Better or worse, that supporting role is because right now the DC character rivaling Batman in popularity isn’t Superman or the Joker. It’s Harley Quinn (voiced once again by Tara Strong). With her next big screen appearance being in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, WarnerMedia knows (or thinks it knows) that’s where the money is.

And so… Superman is evil. Or possessed. Or both. Possibly by Brainiac. To some extent, we may be in a story line similar to Injustice 2: Gods Among Us, but with more of an RPG feel instead of combat. (Not that there was anything wrong with that combat.) See for yourself in this introductory short. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is currently scheduled to hit next gen game systems in 2022.