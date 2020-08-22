DC Fandome: The Director's Cut Of Justice League

I could do without beating “Hallelujah” to death, but at least there are characters in this footage that we knew had been cast way back in the beginning of Snyder’s vision for the DC Universe. They didn’t make it into the version of Justice League that showed up in theaters. But it was clear that for better or worse, Snyder had a path laid out for every member of the League. And that’s not even getting to actor Ray Porter as Darkseid, who didn’t appear at all in the final version.

We will only have this alternate universe cut — the rest of the DC Extended Universe has moved on. Aquaman sort of hypertimes Justice League, and Wonder Woman 1984 changes the meanings of some lines at best. And then there’s Shazam!…

If you have HBO Max, will you be watching #theSnyderCut in 2021? Snyder says it will be 4 1-hour episodes on HBO Max, so maybe we can consider it a video Elseworlds miniseries…