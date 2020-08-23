DC Fandome: The Suicide Squad Revealed!

Don’t get too attached. That’s the message we hear again and again about James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Yet with the revelation of the cast — well, okay, some characters may not weasel their way into your heart, except for Weasel (Sean Gunn). At DC Fandome, Warner Bros and James Gunn confirmed which characters were joining Task Force X this time around, and it’s a combination of well-known like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the pretty obscure like the Polka-Dotted Man (David Dastmalchian). Then it goes even deeper. Outside of the previous Suicide Squad, some have appeared elsewhere — Thinker, here played by Peter Capaldi, was the major villain in Season 5 of The Flash. King Shark has also torn things up on The Flash and on the animated Harley Quinn, where Ron Funches proves he needs to be a star.

What’s really impressive is that Gunn doesn’t just go deep, he goes accurate. This time around Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flagg dresses exactly as he did in John Ostrander and Luke McDonnell’s classic run from the 1980s. And the only complain I’ve seen online about John Cena’s Peacemaker outfit is the helmet isn’t big enough. Come on, people — even with Cena’s strong bull neck, he’d have a hard time keeping that helmet upright.

Gunn tweeted out this poster image that breaks down the characters:

Take a quick look behind the scenes, which only taunts us more.

Compare to the list James Gunn tweeted out last September… granted, they can’t ALL be members of Task Force X.

Gunn did complete shooting before COVID-19, so this film is essentially done. Once movie release schedules can resume, this will stay on track for release in August, 2021.

