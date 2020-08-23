DC Fandome: WB Games Montreal Unveils Gotham Knights

Posted on August 23, 2020 by in Games // 0 Comments

Despite the title, this isn’t a videogame about the major league baseball team in Gotham City. Though let’s face it, that has you intrigued. WarnerMedia, you have my number. Instead, Warner doubled down at DC Fandome, announcing two games with a connection to the Batman: Arkham franchise. The first one, Gotham Knights, seems to be vaguely set in the same continuity, with similar game play mechanics and I’m okay with it. It looks cool. It’s just not from Rocksteady, the team that produced the best games in that series. That’s because they’ve been working on another one that was announced for 2022. Stay tuned for that… in the meantime, check out the trailer and some gameplay from Gotham Knights, a game allowing you to be one of the Batfamily.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

