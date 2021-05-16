Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #589: World Connections with Win Scott Eckert

For those who just like to listen — the audio podcast is here with bonus content! Saturday morning Derek and Ric skipped the cartoons, drank some coffee, and dialed into Mountain Time to talk with author and pulp fiction expert Win Scott Eckert. A few months ago, Eckert’s canonic Tarzan novel Tarzan: Battle for Pellucidar was released, and before 2021 is up, he will publish what may be the last of Philip José Farmer’s pastiches on pulp fiction, finishing up a legendary novel called The Monster on Hold. Win talked Tarzan, Doc Savage, Doc Caliban, and Lord Grandrith, as well as revealed which iconic hero he would love to write.

All this and a bonus Comics Pick of the Week!

Heroes Reborn

Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal

Featuring Derek McCaw, Nate Costa, and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 5/10/2021

Published 5/15/2021

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Any purchase made through links on this site may generate revenue for us.