Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #590: Superman and Loki

Superman and Loki and Loki
Superman is known for hanging out with folks with double-L initials; Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Lana Lang, Loki Lauffeyson… wait, no.  But this week we’re covering both Superman and Lois and Loki in one episode. Plus, a triple helping of comics reviews and recommendations. This isn’t a Variant issue, it’s just in time!

What’s in the Bag?

  • Fire Power by Robert Kirkman and Chris Samnee (Image)
  • Static Season One #1 by Vita Ayala, Chriscross, and Nikolas Draper-Ivey (DC/Milestone)
  • The Marvels #3 by Kurt Busiek and Yildiray Cinar (Marvel)
  • Amazon by Yehudi Mercado (Katherine Tegen Books)
  • The Blue Flame#2  by Christopher Cantwell, Adam Gorham, Kurt Michael Russell, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Vault Comics)
  • Bunny Mask #1 by Paul Tobin, Andrea Mutti, and Taylor Esposito (Aftershock Comix)

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/1/2021
Published 7/5/2021

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

