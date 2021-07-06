Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #590: Superman and Loki

Superman is known for hanging out with folks with double-L initials; Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Lana Lang, Loki Lauffeyson… wait, no. But this week we’re covering both Superman and Lois and Loki in one episode. Plus, a triple helping of comics reviews and recommendations. This isn’t a Variant issue, it’s just in time!

What’s in the Bag?

Fire Power by Robert Kirkman and Chris Samnee (Image)

Static Season One #1 by Vita Ayala, Chriscross, and Nikolas Draper-Ivey (DC/Milestone)

The Marvels #3 by Kurt Busiek and Yildiray Cinar (Marvel)

Amazon by Yehudi Mercado (Katherine Tegen Books)

The Blue Flame#2 by Christopher Cantwell, Adam Gorham, Kurt Michael Russell, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Vault Comics)

Bunny Mask #1 by Paul Tobin, Andrea Mutti, and Taylor Esposito (Aftershock Comix)

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 7/1/2021

Published 7/5/2021

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Any purchase made through links on this site may generate revenue for us.