Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #590: Superman and Loki

Superman is known for hanging out with folks with double-L initials; Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Lana Lang, Loki Lauffeyson… wait, no. But this week we’re covering both Superman and Lois and Loki in one episode. Plus, a triple helping of comics reviews and recommendations. This isn’t a Variant issue, it’s just in time!
What’s in the Bag?
- Fire Power by Robert Kirkman and Chris Samnee (Image)
- Static Season One #1 by Vita Ayala, Chriscross, and Nikolas Draper-Ivey (DC/Milestone)
- The Marvels #3 by Kurt Busiek and Yildiray Cinar (Marvel)
Amazon by Yehudi Mercado (Katherine Tegen Books)
The Blue Flame#2 by Christopher Cantwell, Adam Gorham, Kurt Michael Russell, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Vault Comics)
Bunny Mask #1 by Paul Tobin, Andrea Mutti, and Taylor Esposito (Aftershock Comix)
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/1/2021
Published 7/5/2021
