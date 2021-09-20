Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #591: Shang-Chi vs Shang-Chi

We’re back to discuss the advent of Shang-Chi, the rising and advancement of this spirit from classic comics to cinematic blockbuster. We’ll also tell you how much your comics are worth, not to you but to the folks who are selling them to you.
Ke-Yah!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider Recorded 9/18/2021 Published 9/19/2021
Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Any purchase made through links on this site may generate revenue for us.
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.