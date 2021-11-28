Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 593: No Time to Pie

The way podcasts were intended — AUDIO! Sal Pizarro joins Derek and Ric to talk about the recent wrap-up to Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond, and where the franchise might be going next. Then of course we talk Eternals, Spider-Man and more…

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 11/23/2021

Published 11/26/2021

