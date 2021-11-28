Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 593: No Time to Pie

November 28, 2021 Ric Bretschneider Comics, Movies, Podcast, TV 0

No Time To Talk
No Time To Talk

The way podcasts were intended — AUDIO! Sal Pizarro joins Derek and Ric to talk about the recent wrap-up to Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond, and where the franchise might be going next. Then of course we talk Eternals, Spider-Man and more…

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 11/23/2021
Published 11/26/2021

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Any purchase made through links on this site may generate revenue for us.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Facebooktwitter
About Ric Bretschneider 657 Articles
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.