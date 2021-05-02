Fanboy Planet VidCast #588: A Dream Is A Podcast Your Heart Makes

Derek and Ric talk about their plans to spend too much money as Disney slowly wakens from its pandemic-induced slumber… just like Sleeping Beauty! Plus, we talk about comics and tease our special guest for next week’s podcast.

If you cannot find Barry Windsor-Smith’s Monsters at your local shop, we have a purchase link from Bookshop.org here. Fanboy Planet is affiliated with both Bookshop.org and Amazon. Any purchases made through links may result in a bounty for this site.