Fantastic Four Remake Their History

Though Marvel doesn’t call these things “What If –?” exactly, it’s an interesting idea to turn creative teams loose on specific characters with a What If idea — what if they aged in real time from the date of their creation? It’s a way to jump in and be reminded of their history, but also to examine different storytelling styles and how they have (or haven’t) evolved since the “Marvel Age” began.

A couple of years ago, the published did this with Spider-Man: Life Story, and though it felt like the book could have/should have been a series of graphic novels similar to DC’s “Earth-One” project, it was compelling and incredibly well done. Spider-Man never goes out of style, of course.

Now Marvel turns Mark Russell (one of the best writers in comics today) and Sean Izaakse loose on the Fantastic Four. As the super-family essentially launched the Marvel Age, this is overdue. They have also been confirmed to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next phase (and I contend are being hinted around in WandaVision), so a comprehensive look at what their history has been throughout history makes a good place for casual readers to start, showing them just how well the team has worked in each decade. And they’re not through yet…

From Marvel: